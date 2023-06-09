Roderick students

Roderick students sing a song celebrating Wrentham’s 350th anniversary at this week’s town meeting.

 Grey Almeida

WRENTHAM — Residents were treated to a special presentation at this week’s annual town meeting that has become part of this year’s ongoing celebration of the town’s 350th birthday.

To open the meeting in the King Philip Regional High School auditorium, fourth through sixth graders in the chorus at Roderick Elementary School sang a new song, “Wrentham, Oh Wrentham,” as local musician Michael McGuire strummed his guitar.