WRENTHAM — Residents were treated to a special presentation at this week’s annual town meeting that has become part of this year’s ongoing celebration of the town’s 350th birthday.
To open the meeting in the King Philip Regional High School auditorium, fourth through sixth graders in the chorus at Roderick Elementary School sang a new song, “Wrentham, Oh Wrentham,” as local musician Michael McGuire strummed his guitar.
The performance led to a standing ovation from the 124 residents who turned out to the meeting, with proud parents taking photos. Cruiser, the police department’s therapy dog, even got into the photos.
McGuire, an instructional aide at the school and member of the Berkshire Valley Boys, an Irish band, wrote the music for the song. He had help with the lyrics from anniversary committee member Grey Almeida and Julia Haney from a local music studio, the Music Box.
The lyrics of the song are as follow:
“Wrentham, Oh Wrentham, we stand for thee, let’s come together, keep building history.
Wrentham, Oh Wrentham, we honor you with glee. Celebrate Three Hundred Fifty.
From the glory of the common, the center of our town, down quiet country roads, there’s beauty all around.
Good people join as one, the new and the old. Remembering our golden past, eyes on a future bold.”
Copies of the lyrics were handed out to the audience.
The idea for the song came after Almeida, a former local school committee member, and historical commission Chairman Gregory Stahl were going through a box of items from the town’s tricentennial in 1973.
They came across lyrics to a song for that celebration sung by the Belles, the wives of the Brothers of the Brush who wore beards and pins in their hats.
“I said this is amazing, we need to write a song,” Almedia recalled.
After the song was written and the children rehearsed and recorded it with the help of music teacher Melanie Mariotti, Town Moderator Ed Goddard, who chairs the anniversary committee, then suggested having the students open town meeting with the tune.
Almeida called the performance “just fabulous. It was just so amazing. It was really touching.” The response from residents afterward was “so wonderful,” she added.
“A lot of students never heard what a town meeting was. It was a great way to introduce them to town meeting and give it a lighter vibe,” Almeida said. “There’s no better way to bring people together but with a good song.”
There are plans to have the students sing the song again at the sixth grade graduation Monday, include a recording in a time capsule set to be buried in October, and again sing the number at a December gala that will end the year-long 350th celebration.
The students are Liat Hasson, Katie Naylor, Brielle Card, Wyatt Cederbaum, Lydia Herman, Vivienne Ketrow, Emma Finlay, Gianna Walker, Lily Uriarte, Samantha Chauvin, Aine Guinan, Zofia Labedz, Luella Babbitt, Chloe Flanagan, Sam Chisholm, Sidney Blood, Rory Jacobson, Lacey Brooks, Penelope Pruell, Riley Christo, Molly Macione, and Jessica Kracher.