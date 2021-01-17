Attleboro area school departments don’t have to worry about one vaccine for students.
The state Department of Public Health last week updated the school immunization requirements for the 2020-21 school year and removed the requirement for students to get vaccinated for influenza — the common flu.
The flu shots had been geared for attendance in childcare/preschool, primary, secondary and postsecondary education.
“Preliminary data show that this has been a mild flu season to date, presumably as people have received their seasonal flu vaccine and have been adhering to mask-wearing and social distancing due to COVID-19,” Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Anthony Azar informed families Friday. “Given the intensive Commonwealth-wide efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccination, DPH wants to alleviate the burden to obtain flu vaccination and focus on continuing our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.”
DPH continues to strongly recommend everyone age six months and older receive their seasonal flu vaccine each year, however.
State health officials last summer promoted the requirement as a way to reduce winter respiratory illnesses during the coronavirus and preserve healthcare resources for the pandemic response.
Children and adults 6 months to 30 years old enrolled in child care, schools and universities were required to get the vaccine, which was intended to become a yearly requirement.
The yearly deadline was Dec. 31, but for this year, state officials had extended it two months to Feb. 28.
It is uncertain whether the mandate will be reestablished for next school year.
Area school officials had said compliance had been low and the state was not helping enough.
In North Attleboro, District Nurse Leader Melissa Badger had told The Sun Chronicle in December only about half of the district’s students had submitted proof of vaccination, despite several free flu clinics and repeated notices in newsletters, on the district’s website and emails sent to parents.
Badger also said the mandate was difficult to enforce given higher-priority responsibilities such as COVID-19 and without clear guidance from the state on how to do so.
Massachusetts guidelines had spelled out that students whose families refuse other required vaccinations such as the mumps or measles, and who do not meet criteria for medical or religious exemption “shall not be admitted to a school.” Enforcement, though, was left at the local level.
Despite the flu vaccine requirement, there has been no guidance on how a flu outbreak is defined and when schools should send unvaccinated students home.
Also, more families than usual have requested forms for medical and religious exemptions — at least in North Attleboro schools.
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said compliance was also about half the student body, with higher rates in elementary schools. Murphy also said she had hoped for more support from the state.
The mandate sparked statewide opposition, including an October protest in Boston and a joint lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker by a group of parents contending the measure is unconstitutional.
Exemptions had been made for home-schooled children and college students learning and living off-campus, but not for elementary or secondary students in districts engaged in remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.