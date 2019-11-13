Former Wrentham selectman and ex-U.S. senator Scott Brown’s appointment to head a Massachusetts law school has met with resistance from some students.
More than 150 people have signed a petition demanding New England Law Boston trustees reverse their decision to name Brown, also a former state representative and state senator, as dean and president.
Dylan Lang, the student who started the petition, told The Boston Globe that given Brown’s record and “his support of the Trump administration, which disregards the rule of law and basic human rights,” Brown is not a good choice.
Brown, 60, is scheduled to assume the school post in December 2020, when he’s finished serving as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa — a position he was appointed to by Trump.
A spokeswoman for the 725-student school said it stands by the decision.
Brown previously said he hopes everyone at the school will give him a fair shot.
An attorney by trade, Brown was involved in legal matters while serving as a politician and as a colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG), which involves legal affairs in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Brown lost his U.S. Senate seat in 2012 to Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. He made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2014 while living in New Hampshire.
