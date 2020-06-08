ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Memorial Hospital has received a $100,000 grant to help it offset the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant is from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, and made possible in part through a partnership with the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.
"Despite longstanding fiscal responsibility, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Associates are facing significant financial losses," hospital officials said in a statement released Monday announcing the grant.
Expenses caused by the public health crisis include the high cost of COVID-19 hospitalizations, income losses due to the mandatory cancellation of elective and non-emergency surgeries and services, the purchasing of emergency personal protective equipment (PPE), and providing additional support to hospital workers.
“The support we have received from our community during this public health crisis has been extraordinary,” Sturdy President and CEO Joseph F.X. Casey said. “This charitable gift from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley will assist us in maintaining proper PPE stockpiles to keep our patients and staff safe while also helping to provide the necessary treatments and medications our patients need to recover from the virus, now and in the future. We are grateful to the United Way for this incredible support.”
“The economic impact of COVID-19 is deep and far-reaching," said Michael K. Durkin, president and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “We are proud to partner with Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation to help Sturdy Memorial Hospital provide protective equipment to its health care workers and financial assistance to patients in need.”
