ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is discouraging visits to its patients because of coronavirus, but has not gone as far as some Rhode Island hospitals that have suspended them.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services, said Sturdy is taking a number of steps to limit exposure to coronavirus and one of them is to “strongly discourage” visits and to limit them to one person per patient.
No child visitors will be allowed.
He also said visitors who are not feeling well should definitely stay away.
Sturdy wants to control who comes in and out of the hospital as much as possible.
“We want to minimize the spread. That’s our ultimate goal,” he said.
In Providence, Rhode Island Hospital and Miriam Hospital, which are operated by Lifespan, have suspended visits to patients while Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital have limited them to one parent.
“We have decided after great deliberation to take this step in these highly unusual circumstances to protect our patients and our workforce,” Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan, said in a statement. “We understand this is a great hardship to both patients and families, but we know that older and sicker people are most vulnerable to this novel coronavirus, and after careful evaluation of the evolving risks of transmission, we felt it was the most prudent thing to do.”
Other steps Sturdy is taking in the wake of the virus include asking patients who believe they might have it to call ahead before coming to the hospital so they can be verbally screened.
Patel said a caller will be asked a number of questions to determine the likelihood they have coronavirus, such as whether they visited any of the countries where it is prevalent.
There is a room set up at the hospital to isolate potential cases of coronavirus and Sturdy has the capability to creating a larger one, he said.
So far the potential cases have been “low volume,” with two or three people being tested. Patel said. he could not disclose the results.
The testing is approved by the state Department of Public Health, he said.
The hospital has also set up a task force to monitor the recommendations coming from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention and make sure the staff is following them.
Patel said a key to responding to the virus is to get accurate information out to the public and advise it on how to try to avoid the virus.
He said thorough hand washing and avoiding large crowds are two of the best recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.