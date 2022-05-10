ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, has donated over $7,500 worth of medical supplies to healthcare providers in war-torn Ukraine.
The supplies were sent via airplane on April 21 and arrived in Ukraine on April 22, according to a press release from the hospital.
“The devastation of this senseless war has had a tremendous impact on the ability for Ukrainian healthcare providers to have the basic medical supplies needed to care for the sick and wounded,” John Ackles, director of materials management at Sturdy said in a press release.
“We are honored to lend a helping hand to support our healthcare colleagues in Ukraine and the victims of this tragedy,” he said.
The effort to assist began with hospital President Aimee Brewer, Chief Strategy Officer Justine Zilliken said in an email.
“She reached out to MHA leadership to learn if they were coordinating any efforts on behalf of the Massachusetts hospitals,” Zilliken said.
Going through MHA ensured that the supplies would be sent to the right place and would be used by the right people.
“We also wanted to ensure that necessary supplies were sent through a reputable organization, and that they would truly be placed in the hands of the health care providers in need as quickly as possible,” Zilliken said.
She credited Ackles for finding a way to get the supplies shipped.
“Thanks to our Director of Materials Management John Ackles and the project leader at MHA, they were able to finally find a shipper that was willing to get the needed supplies to the Ukraine,” she said. “John worked tirelessly with MHA, as well as with Yusen Logistics and the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) in Boston, to finally get the supplies shipped.”
Supplies sent included:
• 21 cases of large nitrile gloves (210 boxes)
• 2 cases of protective masks (3,200 ea.)
• 4 cases of sodium chloride 1000 ml bags (48 bags)
• 7 cases of Sani-wipe cloth with bleach (42 each)
• 1 case of drainage packs (48 each)
• 3 cases of ice packs (72 each)
Sturdy was one of two hospitals within the MHA network to respond to the ongoing need for medical supplies and the first to actually get them shipped to Ukraine.
Sturdy’s board of managers and senior leadership contributed cash from their personal funds to Doctors Without Borders to further help the people of Ukraine.
Zilliken said the amount donated was “a few thousand dollars.”
“There was not a mechanism in place for the organization receiving the medical supplies to accept monetary donations, which is why we chose another entity doing work in support of those healthcare providers caring for the Ukrainian people,” Zilliken said.
In the end different groups came together to get the job done, she said.
“We are so grateful to MHA, Yusen Logistics and ICER for providing our entire Sturdy Memorial Hospital team an avenue to show their solidarity with healthcare providers in war torn Ukraine in such a powerful way.”