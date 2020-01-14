ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has ended the fiscal year with a $3.7 million profit, which the hospital says is going toward new technology and facility improvements.
Joe Casey, president and CEO of the nonprofit hospital, said Tuesday that finishing in the black for the 34th consecutive year is more evidence Sturdy is doing well.
He noted that the number of people given both inpatient and outpatient care is up five years in a row, while patient satisfaction is at 79 percent.
Sturdy Memorial Foundation announced Tuesday that the $3,736,969 profit came after $198 million in operating expenses, including $6.5 million in uncompensated care for patients who could not afford to pay their bills.
Casey said the hospital just completed renovations to its maternity ward, is changing computer systems, and is building a 28,000-square-foot medical office building.
One of the two new computer systems will combine information from the hospital and doctors’ offices.
At the annual meeting of the Sturdy Memorial Foundation Monday, it was also announced that John Korona will become chairman of the board of directors.
Robert Thresher, who was the chairman, is stepping down, but will remain on the board, while Steven Frank is leaving the board.
Roger Forman was elected to the board.
