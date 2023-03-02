ATTLEBORO — Congressman Jake Auchincloss and other political leaders took of a tour of Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department on Thursday, and the news was not good regarding patients who need mental health care.
Sturdy is struggling with such patients just as other hospitals are, Sturdy officials reported.
Much of the problem stems from psychiatric hospitals that are hundreds of beds short, they said.
According to the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, the number of mental health patients waiting for beds was 767 during the week of Feb. 21. And, in the week of Feb. 13, the number was 646.
In Region 5, which is Southeastern Massachusetts, there were 131 patients waiting for beds in the week ending Feb. 13.
Sometimes patients have to wait in emergency departments as many as 20 days or more for a bed.
“Behavioral health boarding occurs when a patient must wait in an emergency department or medical-surgical floor until a (behavioral health) bed is available,” according to the MHHA.
“While boarding was a major issue for Massachusetts patients and hospitals before the pandemic, the effects of COVID-19 and increasing workforce shortages have worsened the situation and intensified the behavioral health crisis,” the association said in a recent publication.
Dr. Ron Van Ness-Otunnu, an emergency medicine doctor, told Auchincloss there are as many as 12 and sometimes 24 people a day who come into the emergency department in need of mental health treatment.
Alyssa Jolicoeur, director of emergency services at Sturdy, said behavioral health patients are put in beds that line the hallway of the emergency department.
“On a typical day we use all our hallway beds,” she said. “Every single space is filled up, every nook and cranny.”
“Sometimes it’s complete chaos,” Van Ness-Otunnu said. “People are shouting and they are agitated and we have to go through a process to get them to deescalate. It’s really tragic.”
Inquiring about pediatric patients, DeSimone asked, “How many are struggling because of social issues and bullying?”
Van Ness-Otunnu said a number of pediatric patients have been diagnosed with those issues.
Jolicoeur said some children were having trouble re-adjusting to a return to school after the pandemic abated and developed psychiatric issues.
Van Ness-Otunnu said children who come from families who are well off tend to be able to go home sooner.
“Others, who are poorer, or who have ‘entanglements’ get stuck in our emergency room forever,” he said.
Along with Auchincloss, among those taking part in Thursday’s tour were Mayor-elect Cathleen DeSimone, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, hospital president and CEO Aimee Brewer and Dr. Brian Patel, senior vice president for medical affairs at Sturdy.
Auchincloss, who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said there is reason for hope that things will improve.
Legislation is being passed at the federal level that can help with the situation for both in-patients and out-patients, he said.
“There is cause for optimism,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.