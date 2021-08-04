ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital wants you.
And probably some of your friends and neighbors, as well. And you might earn an Amazon gift card just for applying.
The community non-profit hospital is seeking to fill nearly 180 positions in a variety of skills — from nurses to radiation technologist to laundry worker — in Attleboro and Plainville.
Some of those positions, advertised on the hospital’s website, have gone unfilled for several weeks. Sturdy employs some 2,000 people, according to its website.
Sturdy will host a job fair Aug. 17 in its auditorium. The event is scheduled for two sessions: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
“Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to have an onsite interview at the event,” the hospital announced in a press release this week. Those interviewed will received an Amazon gift card. Applicants are asked to bring a resume.
Openings include jobs for experienced registered nurses, nurse case managers, phlebotomists, medical assistants, lab technicians, environmental services, food services and security officers.
Jobs range from temporary to full-time positions.
For a full list of them, go to www.sturdymemorial.org/careers/. For questions, call 508-236-8850.
