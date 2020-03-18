ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is exploring the possibility of setting up a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside one of its medical facilities in the Attleboro area.
The site could be housed in a tent and it would not be located at the hospital on Park Street in Attleboro.
Sturdy owns a number of facilities in the area, including clinics and doctors’ offices.
“At this time we are still working on the logistics of having a drive-through testing site for members of our community at a site off hospital property,” Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services, said in a statement Wednesday.
“The implementation of this is currently pending testing supply availability as these are currently on short supply,” he said.
The hospital said it is considering setting up a site out of concern there may be a surge in patients. A shortage of testing kits has been a major obstacle for health officials trying to understand how widespread the pandemic is in the United States.
There is also a shortage of masks for medical personnel and Sturdy said it was practicing “safe conservation of masks” using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One person has tested positive for coronavirus at Sturdy and 10 others have been tested and are waiting for results.
Sturdy said that due to privacy concerns it could not give out details about those who were tested. The person who tested positive was a resident of an assisted living facility. It is unknown where that facility is and Sturdy officials, citing patient confidentially, would not name the home.
Sturdy also declined to say if the 10 others who have been tested have anything to do with the assisted living facility.
“Across the Commonwealth we expect both the number of individuals being tested and the number of positive cases to increase in the coming days and weeks,” the hospital said.
