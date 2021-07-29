ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is getting a new boss starting in October.
After an extensive search, the board of managers selected Aimee B. Brewer as the hospital’s next president and chief executive officer, Sturdy officials announced Thursday.
Brewer, who holds a master’s degree in public health, comes to Sturdy from NorthBay Healthcare Group in Fairfield, Calif., where she serves as president.
Similar to Sturdy, NorthBay is an independent, nonprofit health care system comprised of two hospitals as well as primary and specialty care practices.
Brewer will replace Joseph FX Casey, who is retiring after three years as president and CEO and 32 years overall at the hospital.
The administrative changeover is expected to take place Oct. 4.
“Ms. Brewer is an innovative, driven leader whose demonstrated success and commitment to advancing community care is exactly what is needed to continue moving Sturdy Memorial Hospital forward in these exciting, yet challenging times in health care,” John R. Korona, Sturdy’s board chair, said in a news release. “The board firmly believes that Ms. Brewer has what it takes to bring Sturdy to the next level in delivering the best in patient care.”
“Brewer has a keen focus on culture and understands the importance of ensuring a supportive leadership structure. This, combined with her exceptional leadership qualities, contributed to the growth and success of her current organization and made her an ideal candidate and perfect fit for the CEO role here at Sturdy,” the release added.
“I see a bright future for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the organization has positioned itself well throughout the years as a high quality health system,” Brewer said in the release. “I look forward to getting to know the people that make Sturdy so special, the Sturdy team, and continue the strong momentum of providing compassionate and patient-centered care for our community.”
Casey arrived at Sturdy in 1989, starting off as controller before being promoted to treasurer/chief financial officer in 1996.
In February, when it was announced Casey would be retiring, he expressed confidence in hospital leaders and a succession plan.
In May, Sturdy received a grade A for safety from a hospital organization that evaluated how well it protected patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Late that month, however, Sturdy revealed it paid an undisclosed amount of money to hackers who accessed patient information in February. Officials say they have taken steps to ensure a similar incident won’t happen again.
Sturdy, which began as a community hospital in 1913, now has 126 beds and each year treats about 50,000 patients in its emergency room and admits about 7,000 people.
Sturdy Memorial Associates, the medical group affiliated with the hospital, has over 20 area locations and over 90 physicians.
Combined, the hospital and affiliated medical offices have over 2,000 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.