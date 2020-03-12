ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has suspended visitation starting Friday, joining other area hospitals.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and in order to reduce risk of potential exposure within Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the hospital has suspended all visitation to help protect our patients and community,” Sturdy said in a statement late Thursday.
For patients arriving at Sturdy’s Emergency Department, one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany a minor child. For adults arriving at the Emergency Department, accompaniment into the department’s treatment areas will be made based on the patient’s clinical need or decision-making assistance need and will be limited to one visitor, the hospital said.
The maternity unit will allow for one birthing partner only.
Providers and staff will make exceptions to the policy based on patient circumstances, Sturdy added. Members of the patient’s care team will discuss special requirements privately with families.
“We know this is difficult for our patients and their families, but we decided to take this step to protect you, our patients, and our employees,” Sturdy Hospital President and CEO Joseph Casey said. “At a time when our community relies on our services the most, we need to maintain a safe environment to provide the necessary care to our patients.”
Patients with scheduled procedures or appointments should arrive as planned. However, as a precaution, every individual who goes to the facility will be asked COVID-19 screening questions at all entry points.
Earlier in the week, Sturdy suspended all support group meetings for the month of March and limited individuals coming to the hospital, including visitors, outside vendors, volunteers, and students.
The hospital’s COVID-19 Task Force has been delivering the latest news and procedures as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health to all employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.