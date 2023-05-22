ATTLEBORO — Despite some tough financial times recently, Sturdy Memorial Hospital is pressing ahead with a $50 million addition that will house a number of specialty services including an oncology unit.
Sturdy President and CEO Aimee Brewer announced plans for the three-story, 65,000-square-foot addition on Monday.
She said it will be partly self-funded, but the hospital is planning a “capital campaign” and will need bank loans as well.
“This is the time for us to make an investment in Sturdy and in our community,” Brewer said.
She said the addition will house a number of specialty services including an oncology unit for cancer patients.
“Cancer patients will be able to get all their treatments in the same building,” she said, including surgery, chemotherapy, lab work and check-ups.
In addition, the structure will house cardiology, gastrointestinal, urology and pain management units.
Brewer said the hospital is planning to expand its cardiology unit from two doctors to six so that patients can get quicker appointments.
The building will be connected to the main hospital on the main campus on Park Street.
She said the hospital is hoping to break ground in the fall.
The new building will take up parking spaces but Sturdy plans to raze a building it bought on O’Neil Boulevard a couple of years ago to create new parking.
In the end, the hospital will actually gain spaces, Brewer said.
She said Consigli Construction out of Milford will be doing the work. Consigli was the contractor for the new high school. “They did such a good job on the high school, we’re excited to work with them,” Brewer said.
In Sturdy’s latest fiscal year, the hospital lost $28 million, which Brewer blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and inflation.
Supply costs went up by $20 million and temporary employees went from $2 million to $14 million.
The price hike for employees came because there was a great demand for them during the pandemic.
“In a typical year we’d have about 30 contract employees at its peak,” Brewer said. “Last year we had about 100.”
Sturdy is Attleboro’s biggest employer with 2,100 workers.
She said Sturdy wasn’t the only hospital to suffer big losses. Some of the big Boston hospitals lost hundreds of millions of dollars, Brewer said.
“This isn’t just Sturdy,” she said. “We actually fared quite well.”
Currently the hospital is finishing a $20 million renovation to its day surgery unit, a self-funded project, Brewer said.
Two years ago, the hospital opened a $10.2 million, 28,400-square-foot building at 100 O’Neil Blvd. to house primary care offices (internal medicine) on the first floor and sports medicine and orthopedic practices on the second floor.
In addition, the hospital announced a rebranding a few weeks ago.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Associates and Sturdy Memorial Foundation will operate under the name Sturdy Health.
