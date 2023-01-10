ATTLEBORO — Citing “staggering” supply costs, Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s parent organization says it finished the most recent fiscal year $28 million in the red, the third year in a row the local health care organization has reported a deficit.
The hospital has not reduced its services nor is it at risk of closing, its top official said Tuesday.
“Sturdy will always prioritize meeting the health care needs of our community,” Aimee Brewer, president and chief executive officer at Sturdy Memorial, said in a prepared statement.
Sturdy Memorial Foundation Inc., the not-for-profit parent organization of Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Associates, said rising labor costs also played a part in the deficit for fiscal year 2022, which ended in September.
“With workforce shortages increasing the demand for contract labor, Sturdy saw their contract labor expenses climb from less than $2M pre-pandemic to $14 million in 2022. Skyrocketing supply costs also added to the loss and represented a staggering $20 million increase year over year,” the foundation said in the statement released following its 41st annual meeting.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the foundation’s major affiliate, reported an operating loss of $14 million.
“This included $2.9 million in federal COVID relief funding, a sharp decline from the $7.5 million in COVID relief funding received the prior year,” the foundation said.
“While other health systems have been closing services, such as labor and delivery, and closing beds within their hospitals, Sturdy has not,” Brewer said. “The Sturdy team continues providing the care and access needed, right in the community. It is what we have done for the past 109 years, and we will continue to do so as a part of our legacy of providing exceptional care, close to home.”
Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its related health care entities had recorded a string of finishing in the black for 34 years. That ended in fiscal year 2020 when Sturdy reported a loss of more than $10 million.
The total, $10,251,983, came even with an infusion of about $13.5 million in federal grant money, the hospital said at the time.
Sturdy Memorial Foundation also faced financial woes in FY2021, recording an operating loss of approximately $14 million for the foundation and $4 million for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, while still providing $4.2 million in uncompensated care to those in need.
This past year, the hospital cited an increase to $7.2 million in uncompensated care delivered to those unable to pay.
In addition, the hospital reported that it cared for over 48,000 patients in its emergency room and performed over 5,000 surgical procedures. Sturdy Memorial Associates, the primary and specialty care medical group practices affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital, saw more than 251,000 patient visits.
Brewer said the hospital was taking the continued deficit seriously, and added that “Sturdy’s focus will remain on post-pandemic financial recovery and sustainability driven through our system-wide strategic plan.”
Sturdy is not at risk for closing its doors, Brewer said. “While this is a challenging time at Sturdy, as well as for health systems across the state and nation,” Brewer said, “there are brighter days ahead.”
