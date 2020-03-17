Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has a confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus and 10 more patients have been tested and their results are pending.
Sturdy President and CEO Joe Casey told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday night that the patient who tested positive was residing in an assisted living home.
Casey would not name the home or what municipality it is in, citing patient confidentiality. He would not comment about the other patients who are awaiting test results. It is unknown if any of the other patients are connected to the assisted living home.
He did say the patient who tested positive was tested twice. The hospital was awaiting CDC review of the tests.
News of the patient was made public initially by Mayor Paul Heroux, who posted Casey’s internal memo on his Facebook page. Heroux sits on an advisory board at Sturdy.
The 10 other people who were tested are inpatients at Sturdy.
Heroux said he was not surprised by the news as experts have been saying the pandemic is growing.
“It’s to be expected. This is just the start of it. It doesn’t surprise me,” he said.
Casey said the information has been sent to the state Department of Public Health and the local board of health.
He said there are now 218 coronavirus cases statewide and four in Bristol County.
“There have been thousands of tests conducted in the state and yet only 218 are positive,” Casey said. “That is a low ratio of positives considering the total number of tests that have been carried out.”
Casey said the Sturdy employees who handled the patient who tested positive were all wearing personal protection.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work our employees have done and continue to do in this crisis,” he said. “The community should feel very good that we have so many dedicated people at the hospital who are stepping up. I’m so impressed with how they are carrying out their tasks each day in the face of this crisis.”
Casey said he informed hospital employees first of the coronavirus case at Sturdy.
“I owe that to the employees,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mansfield has its first presumptive case of the coronavirus, according to the town’s COVID-19 Task Force.
The task force said in a press statement late Monday night that the person in question had tested positive, but provided no further information such as gender or age.
“We understand how difficult this time is for everyone as this virus has caused a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety. However, we want you to know that we remain vigilant as we work on a path forward,” the task force said in a statement.
The task force noted that as more testing becomes available the likelihood is that more positive cases will be found throughout the state.
“Our public health and safety officials will continue their monitoring of the situation under proper established protocols. Knowing where the virus is will help us best respond to the spread,” the statement said.
The task force was established last week by Town Manager Kevin Dumas, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, Police Chief Ron Sellon, Health Agent Amy Donovan-Palmer, School Director of Health Services Christine Dooling, Superintendent of Schools Teresa Murphy and Director of Human Resources Jocelyn LeMaire.
It urges people to use good hygiene, wash hands regularly and keep a safe distance from others to lessen the chance of spreading the virus.
“Please remember that we all have a role in lowering the curve of the number of positive cases moving forward. We are all in this together,” the statement said.
Each community in the Attleboro area currently has a COVID-19 task force and many have a special section on their municipality’s website reporting updates that can viewed by the public.
