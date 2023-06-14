sturdy memorial sign

ATTLEBORO — Some treatment centers in the country are experiencing shortages of cancer drugs, and Sturdy Memorial Hospital is no different.

However, the hospital has not had “to initiate any disruption in cancer treatments nor place any restrictions in any cancer care plans like many health systems across the country have had to,” hospital spokesperson Justine Zilliken said in an email.

