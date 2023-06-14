ATTLEBORO — Some treatment centers in the country are experiencing shortages of cancer drugs, and Sturdy Memorial Hospital is no different.
However, the hospital has not had “to initiate any disruption in cancer treatments nor place any restrictions in any cancer care plans like many health systems across the country have had to,” hospital spokesperson Justine Zilliken said in an email.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that a growing shortage of common cancer treatments is forcing doctors to switch medications and delaying some care.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network said nearly all the centers it surveyed late last month were dealing with shortages of carboplatin and cisplatin, a pair of drugs used to treat a range of cancers. Some were no longer able to treat patients receiving carboplatin at the intended dose or schedule.
Manufacturing problems, unexpected demand spikes and tight ingredient supplies have all contributed to shortages, the AP reported.
While Sturdy has not experienced treatment disruptions or restrictions, the situation bears watching, Zilliken said.
“Sturdy Memorial Hospital has been experiencing the same growing supply access headwinds with the segment of drugs used in cancer therapies,” she said. “Our team of oncologists and pharmacists are watching this issue closely.”
So far no treatments have been disrupted.
“Our oncologists continue to be able to provide the exceptional evidence based cancer treatments to our patients, close to home,” Zilliken said. “We will continue to monitor the situation robustly.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.