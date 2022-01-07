ATTLEBORO -- Dr. Paul Fu has been appointed to fill the new position of chief medical officer of Sturdy Memorial Associates.
Sturdy Memorial Associates is the medical group affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital, which has more than 20 locations throughout the area, ranging from primary care and pediatrics to specialty care services.
Fu will play an integral part of the executive team, working closely with the chiefs, medical directors and practice managers to lead and implement strategic initiatives, provide medical leadership and continue to meet the needs of the community and patients, Sturdy officials said in a press release.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Fu join the Sturdy Memorial team,” said Blair P. Bisher, chief operating officer of Sturdy Memorial Associates. “His extensive clinical and leadership skills as well as his experience in a community hospital will serve as a tremendous asset to our team.”
Fu, a neurologist by training, received his doctorate at the Wayne State School of Medicine and completed his residency in neurology and healthcare management at Yale New Haven Hospital.
During his residency, Fu served as a physician lead where he spearheaded a team of internal consultants focused on improving operations, efficiency and patient care of ambulatory clinical sites throughout Yale Medicine, Sturdy said. He then attended Yale School of Management where he received his MBA.
