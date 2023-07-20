LaSalette Vaccination Site
Buy Now

A syringe is filled with the Moderna vaccine at a May COVID-19 vaccine clinic at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL

ATTLEBORO — Do people still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 more than three years after the pandemic began?

A consultation with one’s doctor is always the best advice.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.