ATTLEBORO — Do people still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 more than three years after the pandemic began?
A consultation with one’s doctor is always the best advice.
But the CDC says that everyone age 6 and up should get an updated, bivalent booster vaccine.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Health/Sturdy Memorial Hospital said those who have not had a bivalent shot should get one.
“For those who haven’t received the first bivalent booster, I would recommend that they at least receive their first bivalent dose,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
But those who have had one bivalent vaccination should wait for a new version in the fall.
“Given the current low level of COVID-19 and the high likelihood of an updated vaccine in the fall that will better target most current COVID-19 variants, it is reasonable for those who are eligible for a second bivalent vaccine to not get a second dose right now,” Patel said.
But, he cautions, always discuss the situation with your own doctor.
“However, the risks and benefits should be discussed with your doctor as some patients who are more severely immunocompromised would benefit from the second bivalent dose,” Patel said.
“If incidence of COVID-19 begins to rise before a new vaccine is released, I would recommend getting the second bivalent dose for added protection as eligible patients are at higher risk for developing severe COVID-19 that can result in hospitalization and death,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
