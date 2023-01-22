ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has purchased property it has been leasing for years and plans to use it to consolidate administrative offices.
The site at 75 Holman St. was bought by Sturdy for $1.8 million. It has an address of record of 28 Sturdy St. The property has entrances on both Holman and Sturdy streets.
“Sturdy Memorial has leased this property for many years, and has moved forward with the purchase to allow consolidation of administrative services into one location convenient to the hospital,” Kathi Hague, Sturdy’s manager of public and community relations, said in an email.
“At this time, there are no plans to use this space for patient care provided by any Sturdy Memorial physicians,” Hague said. “Psychiatrist Dr. Josh Golden, who is not a Sturdy provider, will continue his practice in a leased space at this location.”
Sturdy Memorial Foundation bought the property from Pj & Sb Realty LLC of 19 Sturdy St., Attleboro, on Dec. 30.