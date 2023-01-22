sturdy memorial sign

The sign directs visitors outside Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has purchased property it has been leasing for years and plans to use it to consolidate administrative offices.

The site at 75 Holman St. was bought by Sturdy for $1.8 million. It has an address of record of 28 Sturdy St. The property has entrances on both Holman and Sturdy streets.