ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Associates has opened a new medical building at 100 O’Neil Blvd.
The recently completed, $10.2 million structure offers multidisciplinary care and is located a few blocks from Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
It’s on a 2.6-acre lot between Marathon Co. and East Street.
Services at the building include primary care and internal medicine; orthopedics, sports medicine, and physical therapy, Sturdy said in a news release Friday.
The two-story, 28,400-square-foot structure houses Sturdy Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Associates and Physical Therapy as well as Attleboro Medical Associates
The parcel on which the building stands is one of two lots formerly owned by LeachGarner Co., which were traded to Sturdy for the 2.9-acre lot on which the former Swank Co. building once stood at the corner of O’Neil and Pearl Street.
The Swank lot is next to LeachGarner on Pearl Street. The second Sturdy lot is to the left of Marathon Co., as seen from O’Neil Boulevard.
Sturdy has established what looks like a small office building on that lot.
Both lots, located in an industrial zone, are just to the south of the hospital’s campus at the corner of O’Neil Boulevard and Park Street.
In the summer of 2016, the city council amended zoning ordinances to allow the location of medical buildings in industrial zones.
Doctors at Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates are Kevin Bowman, Dania DeGrace, Marco Dirks, Saul Magitsky, and James Snead.
Doctors with Attleboro Medical Associates are Steven Bensson, Cheryl Gottesman, Chadi Kaba, M. Justin Loew, Jayne Pincus, Jean Siddall-Bensson and Benjamin Vaughan.
