ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has bought two lots, one on Hazel Street and one on O’Neill Boulevard, to create more on-campus parking for patients and staff.
The lots are vacant and together cost the hospital $500,000.
Sturdy paid $385,000 for a lot at 6 Hazel St., and $115,000 for a lot on O’Neill Boulevard.
The property was purchased from LeachGarner Inc.
Justine Zilliken, chief strategy officer for the hospital, said the parcels will allow for more parking for patients and staff. She said no buildings are planned to be constructed on the sites.
In December, the hospital bought a property on Holman Street it had leased for years.
The site, at 75 Holman St., cost Sturdy $1.8 million. It has an address of record of 28 Sturdy St.
The property has entrances on both Holman and Sturdy streets.
“Sturdy Memorial has leased this property for many years, and has moved forward with the purchase to allow consolidation of administrative services into one location convenient to the hospital,” Kathi Hague, Sturdy’s manager of public and community relations, said in an email.
“At this time, there are no plans to use this space for patient care provided by any Sturdy Memorial physicians. Psychiatrist Dr. Josh Golden, who is not a Sturdy provider, will continue his practice in a leased space at this location.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
