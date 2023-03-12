sturdy memorial sign

The sign directs visitors outside Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has bought two lots, one on Hazel Street and one on O’Neill Boulevard, to create more on-campus parking for patients and staff.

The lots are vacant and together cost the hospital $500,000.

