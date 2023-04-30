ATTLEBORO — A law named for a woman who fell critically ill outside a locked emergency room door was passed in 2021 and hospitals have until Jan. 1, 2024 to enact all its regulations.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital is “well on its way” to completion of the new mandates, a spokesperson said.
The mandates are covered under Laura’s Law, named for a 34-year-old woman named Laura Levis who went to a Somerville hospital in 2016 to get help for an asthma attack.
According to published reports, she found a well-lit entrance door to the emergency room was locked. She called 911 for help, but by the time firefighters located her, she had collapsed on a bench outside in cardiac arrest. She died several days later.
The law imposes several mandates on hospitals, including improvements in lighting, signage, way-finding and monitoring, aiming to ensure that all patients in crisis are able to access emergency rooms without issue.
Hospitals will have until the end of the year to make changes, including placing intercoms at doors, installing better emergency room signage, improving lighting and assigning addresses to emergency rooms so they can easily be found on GPS, according to the law.
Kathi Hague, a Sturdy Memorial Hospital spokesperson, said the Park Street facility is nearly done with the required work.
“Sturdy is well on the way to meeting the Jan. 1, 2024 deadline,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“Sturdy has already installed emergency intercoms on the property, labeled doors, installed new signage and validated wayfinding.”
She said Sturdy is also looking for other ways to improve.
“Along with all hospitals across the Commonwealth, Sturdy is continuing to do a robust assessment in order to identify any areas for enhancement under Laura’s Law,” she said. “As always, Sturdy takes the safety and well-being of those seeking care at our facilities seriously.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.