sturdy sign

Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — A law named for a woman who fell critically ill outside a locked emergency room door was passed in 2021 and hospitals have until Jan. 1, 2024 to enact all its regulations.

Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital is “well on its way” to completion of the new mandates, a spokesperson said.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.