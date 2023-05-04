ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital, its urgent care facility and its 26 medical practices are being united under a single name -- Sturdy Health, it was announced Thursday.

However, the name of the hospital will remain the same "to honor its benefactors James and Adah Sturdy and their daughter Ellen A. Winsor, and the 110-year legacy they built," Sturdy said in a press release.

