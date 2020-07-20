ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is continuing its expansion into the O’Neil Boulevard neighborhood with the purchase of an industrial building on the corner of Dunham Street and O’Neil, just across from the hospital.
The structure, which has an address of 83 Dunham, is the former home of Coastal Atlantic Screen Process Inc.
Sturdy paid $550,000 for the building, which sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot and was owned by William and Dianne Cote of Rehoboth, who were the principals of Coastal Atlantic. The sale was completed June 29.
While Sturdy President/CEO Joe Casey said last month the hospital could end up in the red this year for the first time in 35 years, it still has a solid financial base. That apparently allowed it to buy the former factory, which was advertised as being in excellent condition.
Sturdy spokeswoman Kate Gwiazdowski said hospital planners are still mulling possible uses for the two-story, 8,471-square-foot structure, the first part of which was built in 1935, according to records on file in the assessors office.
An addition was built in 1987.
“We are in the process of deciding what we will use this location for,” she said in an email. “At this time, no final decision has been made.”
Meanwhile, just down the street at 100 O’Neil, Sturdy Memorial Foundation is in the midst of constructing a two-story, 28,400-square-foot building to house orthopedic and internal medicine offices along with a blood draw station.
It’s being built on a 2.6-acre former parking lot between Marathon Co. and East Street.
Gwiazdowski said that project is on target for completion in December.
