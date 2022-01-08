ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its related health care entities have had a string of finishing in the black that’s lasted 34 years.
But in fiscal year 2020 that came to an end when the hospital reported a loss of more than $10 million.
The total, $10,251,983, came even with an infusion of about $13.5 million in federal grant money, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague.
The coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with the downward financial plunge, according to new president and CEO Aimee Brewer, who took over in October, about 16 months after the pandemic began.
The hospital’s FY 2022 began in early October.
Increasing costs for such items as personal protective equipment, longer stays for critically ill patients and the need to delay elective surgeries all contributed to financial losses.
The figures for FY 2021, which ended on Sept. 30, are not out yet, Hague said.
According to annual reports, FY 2019 was the 34th consecutive year the nonprofit hospital showed a surplus, which was $3,736,969. In FY 2018, the surplus was $5,357,461.
