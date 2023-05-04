ATTLEBORO — An iconic name in the city has evolved to reflect a new sense of purpose.
ATTLEBORO — An iconic name in the city has evolved to reflect a new sense of purpose.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital has become Sturdy Health.
However, that name applies only to the hospital’s wide-ranging health care facilities located in Attleboro and surrounding communities.
"The name of the hospital will remain the same, to honor its benefactors James and Adah Sturdy and their daughter Ellen A. Winsor, and the 110-year legacy they built," a press release Thursday said.
Hospital officials said the change comes “in recognition of the organization’s broad and integrated capabilities as it expands its service to its communities with high-quality, compassionate care.”
The name change will have no impact on how patients access care, the providers they see, or the type of insurance accepted.
Patients will continue to have access to the same providers, using the same contact methods and insurance they currently use.
“Sturdy Health will continue to offer a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services to its neighbors and families as the new name unites Sturdy Memorial Hospital, its urgent care facility, and 26 medical practices under one brand,” according to the hospital's statement.
Sturdy's President and CEO Aimee Brewer said, “As we celebrate 110 years of providing exceptional care to our region, we are changing our name to Sturdy Health to tell our broader story.
“We want to highlight the full range of services we offer and our dedication to treating illness and preserving health within the communities we serve.”
She named a number of those services.
“We have evolved into a health system that cares for (patients) during all ages and stages of life,” Brewer said. “From our emergency department, surgical services and maternity department, all with private rooms, to the wide array of outpatient care in our primary and specialty care practices and urgent care center, we are able to provide exceptional care, exceptionally close to home.”
Sturdy now serves at least six communities.
Sturdy Health’s medical group has grown to include 26 practices throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, including locations in Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, and Rehoboth.
More than 300,000 patient care visits took place outside of its hospital walls last year.
Sturdy Health will update its look and feel. Community members and patients will begin to see new signage and communications that clearly identify practices and other care locations as part of Sturdy Health in the coming months.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
