ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Foundation intends to construct a two-story, 28,400-square-foot medical office building on O’Neil Boulevard.
Plans for the project were recently presented to the zoning board of appeals.
The structure will be located on a 2.6-acre parcel located between the Marathon Co. at 90 O’Neil Boulevard and East Street to the south.
The Sturdy Foundation is a business connected to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Sturdy spokesperson Kate Gwiazdowski said more medical offices are needed.
“Our Sturdy Memorial Associates practices have been growing and there is a need to expand,” she said in an emailed statement. “We are in the process of finalizing all details of the project, including what services will be located in this new medical building. We will have more information, including a rendering of the facility, in the coming weeks.”
The parcel on which the building will be located is one of two lots formerly owned by LeachGarner Co., which were traded to Sturdy for the 2.9-acre lot on which the former Swank Co. building once stood at the corner of O’Neil and Pearl Street.
The Swank lot is next to LeachGarner on Pearl Street. The second Sturdy lot is located to the left of Marathon Co., as seen from O’Neil.
Both lots, located in an industrial zone, are just to the south of the hospital’s campus at the corner of O’Neil and Park Street.
Prior to the swap, Sturdy bought the Swank lot from the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority for $245,000.
The three-way deal was completed in August of 2017.
To make the deal possible, the city council amended zoning ordinances to allow medical facilities in industrial zones.
At the time, then-Sturdy president Dr. Bruce Auerbach said the parcel closest to the hospital would likely be used for outpatient services while the other would be used for doctors’ offices.
The ARA used the $245,000 to pay off a debt to MassDevelopment, the quasi-public state development agency that fronted $1.35 million to raze the former Swank building in 2016.
Sturdy needs a parking variance from the zoning board for the project.
