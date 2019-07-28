ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has received a $51,000 grant from Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation Inc. to help patients participate in diabetes management programs.
The money would help cover out-of-pocket costs for three programs:
- Strength Training after Breast Cancer, which assists women after breast cancer treatments to reduce the effects of lymphedema.
- Prenatal Exercise, which helps expectant mothers maintain health during pregnancy and prepares them for labor and delivery.
- And Sturdy’s Exercise Wellness, designed to improve physical conditioning through individual exercise prescriptions, clinical supervision, aerobic and strength training, dietary guidance, and assistance with smoking cessation.
Access to health care is becoming a major problem in the United States and locally because many of the programs that improve health are not covered by insurance. That results in patients forgoing participation due to the out-of-pocket cost, according to a statement from Sturdy.
“As health care costs rise and more burdens are put on people, we are continually looking for ways to enhance the financial assistance we can extend to our patients,” William Florentino, the hospital’s chief marketing and development officer, said.
Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation was established to support charitable organizations and endeavors that improve patient safety and care, promote healthy lifestyles, and support individuals and organizations that provide healthcare.
To learn more about the programs, call 508-236-7348 or visit www.sturdymemorial.org.
