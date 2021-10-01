ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the Rotary Club of Attleboro are holding their 4th annual Walkabout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Capron Park Zoo, 201 County St.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required to enter the zoo.
The fun and educational family event is sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank, Boston Medical Center Health Net Plan Community Alliance, HopeHealth, and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Guests will journey though the zoo while stopping at educational booths to learn about topics such as exercise and nutrition, sun safety and more. The event will also offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot vaccine.
There will be giveaways, fun activities, and a chance to win prizes. All funds raised will be used to support patient programs at Sturdy and the charitable giving of the Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.