Sturdy Memorial Hospital will hold an online public meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, to discuss its Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Benefits Program.
As part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act enacted in 2010, all 501 (c)(3) hospital organizations are required to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years.
The assessment evaluates the health needs of individuals living in the hospital’s service areas within Bristol and Norfolk counties.
The aim of the assessment is to reinforce the hospital’s commitment to the health of its residents and align its health prevention efforts with the community’s greatest health needs.
Reserve your space online by registering at sturdymemorial.org/CHNA by Sept. 29.
