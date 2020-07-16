ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has reopened its urgent care center in South Attleboro.
Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care, located at 266 Washington St. (Route 1), was closed in March as the hospital set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site there.
The building used to be a drive-thru dry cleaner and the parking lot layout allowed for easy access for the testing site, which had the capacity to test as many as 50 patients a day.
During the shutdown, clinic patients were referred to Sturdy Memorial’s Urgent Care facility in Plainville, located at routes 152 and 106.
Sturdy Hospital officials say the South Attleboro center, which opened in August 2017 and was Sturdy’s first such center, is again “ready to safely meet the health care needs of patients in the community.”
Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care offers patients access to urgent medical care seven days a week, onsite laboratory and X-ray services, same-day appointments, adult and pediatric care and telehealth.
Patients are asked to call 844-879-0071 before coming to the facility so they can be screened for COVID-19. Depending on symptoms and medical condition, a telehealth or in-person visit may be offered.
