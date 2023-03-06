A nationally recognized suicide expert who formerly lived in Mansfield is reviewing the Bristol County correctional facilities to prevent suicides among inmates at its jails.
Lindsay M. Hayes, an expert on suicide prevention in correctional facilities, began an onsite review of the jail system Monday, including interviewing inmates.
Hayes, who headed the U.S. Justice Department’s only nationwide reviews of correctional suicides, arrived at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth Monday morning and met with Sheriff Paul Heroux and office staff to begin his review, sheriff’s office spokesman Jonathan Darling said.
Heroux, the former mayor of Attleboro, had pledged to work diligently to reduce inmate suicides when he campaigned for the office he won in November over longtime sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
“We have a blind spot somewhere,” Heroux said. “Lindsay brings decades of experience in the field of jail suicides and will be a fresh set of eyes on our policies, procedures and operations around inmate suicide.”
Hayes will spend three days at the House of Corrections and the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford — the latter of which Heroux wants to close.
Hayes began his review with a walk-through with mental health clinicians visiting inmates on suicide watches.
Other areas the consultant will look at include training, admissions/screening, housing, intervention/emergency response, relations with the sheriff’s office’s medical partner Correctional Psychiatric Services, and a review of five years’ worth of suicide incidents and mortality reviews.
There was a suicide shortly after Heroux took over and others under Hodgson’s watch.
Hayes aims to have a report with his findings and recommendations completed in about a month.
Since 1983, Hayes has served as a consultant in providing staff training and program assessment/development services in the area of suicide prevention in correctional facilities in county and state jurisdictions nationwide.
Hayes has worked with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections and several other county correctional systems in the state.
He has also served as the suicide prevention consultant to the Special Litigation Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in their investigations of conditions of confinement in correctional facilities.
Hayes lives on Cape Cod and previously lived in Mansfield.