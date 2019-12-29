The holiday season can be tough for a lot of reasons but especially on those who have lost loved ones around this time of year or are considering suicide.
But there is help available at your fingertips in the Attleboro area.
One resource is Call2Talk at 508-532-2255, by text at 741741, or simply call 211 to be transferred to a crisis counselor.
In addition, there is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
The Call2Talk is a mental health, emotional support and suicide prevention program run by Mass211. It operates around the clock seven days a week and provides confidential, compassionate listening to assist people — including those who may be despondent or considering suicide — during stressful times.
The suicide of a mother in Boston, who authorities believed killed her children before killing herself on Christmas Day at an MBTA station parking garage, has brought the issue to the forefront.
“For a parent to come to a place in which they harm their children in this way, indicates that their mental health struggles were severe and in need of immediate support,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said of 40-year-old Erin Pascal in a statement Thursday.
It’s still not clear exactly how the children died, but Rollins told reporters that investigators believe the two children fell from the garage’s roof first, followed by Pascal.
While many believe that more people kill themselves around the holidays, Annemarie Matulis, director of the Bristol County Regional Coalition for Suicide Prevention, said research shows that more people commit suicide in the warmer months.
“It is a myth that more people die by suicide this time of year,” Matulis said.
The reality is that it is a bad time of year for those who have lost a family member at this time of year, especially to suicide, Matulis said.
“Some people leave an empty chair at the table to say ‘you are still with us,’” Matulis said.
It is not easy for survivors to deal with or talk about grief, especially the loss of someone close who has taken their own life,” Matulis said.
The family and friends of suicides and suicide attempts have to deal with a lot of judgment, she said.
“There’s a lot of misconception and lack of understanding about suicide,” Matulis said.
While a widely covered media event such as the tragedy in Boston can foster discussion about suicide, according to Matulis, it can also open old wounds for survivors.
Peer-to-peer discussions are a great way to deal with the pain and loss, Matulis said.
In Attleboro, there is a Kitchen Table Conversation grief support group meets on the second Wednesday of the month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m,. at Murray Universalist Unitarian Church, 505 North Main St. There is also one that meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Attleboro Public Library.
The discussions are open to anyone 19 and older who has been impacted by the loss of a loved one, friend or co-worker who died by suicide. If you are uncomfortable coming alone, bring a friend.
Even though the holidays can make it difficult to be around family, Matulis said, the get-together still provides for a connection to others.
“As difficult as the holidays can be,” Matulis said, “sometimes you are still making a connection, even if families are not always fun to be around.”
All anniversary dates can be difficult, Matulis said, and added that people should not have to wait for a holiday to connect or reconnect with family or friends. “We should be doing that every day,” she said.
After an increase in 2017, suicides in Bristol County this year are actually down by 40 percent from last year, from 86 in 2018 to 51 this year, according to Matulis.
There are other resources available.
For anyone seeking counseling, Community Counseling of Bristol County is located at 5 Bank St., in Attleboro, or call 508-222-8812. Also, the Norton Crisis Center at 108 West Main St., in Norton, or call 508-285-9400. Fuller Hospital in Attleboro also has a psychiatric unit and a crisis unit.
Anyone in need of immediate help can also call 911 or go to an emergency room.
For more information online, visit bcrcsp.org, or on Facebook: Suicide Prevention Bristol County and Attleboro Suicide Prevention. Also avoiceatthetable.org.
