Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but on Tuesday the calendar officially flips to the new season.
Spring ended on a cool note — especially Father’s Day (Sunday), when the thermometer only reached into the 60s — but temperatures for the season weren’t too out of the ordinary.
May had two days reaching at least 90 degrees, but June has been cooler. As for rainfall, spring was a blend of higher and lower than average precipitation, depending on the month.
April was rather rainy, with just about every day for the first three weeks having measurable rain, helping it live up to its reputation as a rainy month. Only one day posted more than 1 inch, though, Attleboro Water Department records show.
May saw well under normal rainfall as just 1.16 inches of rain was recorded by the water department for a month that usually gets about 4 inches. June, however, is running about average, meteorologists say.
That comes about because June has been stormy, with several heavy rainstorms and thunderstorms, including two that knocked out electricity to the area and at least one that brought lightning strikes.
The astronomical start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere — the solstice, takes place when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky. That is at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday.
Daylight is longest and nighttime is shortest Tuesday, and daylight time will decrease into fall.
The position where the sun rises and sets on the horizon changes so gradually that it appears as though it’s in the same place every day for more than a week. This is the origin of the word solstice, which means “stationary sun.”
In the Southern Hemisphere, winter begins Tuesday, so if you are a fan of winter, head south if you can.
Tuesday is forecast like Monday to get into the upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies, meteorologists said.
Rain is expected later Wednesday and Thursday.