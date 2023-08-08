Several area summer concert series are nearing the end in the coming weeks.
Attleboro
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park with country musician Kevin Herchen performing.
The remaining lineup: Aug. 17, Penny Outlaw; Aug. 24, Andy Solberg; Aug. 31, Edge of Dreams; Sept. 7, Jumpin’ Juba; and Sept. 14, Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band.
North Attleboro
The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free summer concerts continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Northeast Groove plays at the Veterans Park Gazebo in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St. downtown. The Northeast Groove is a six-piece New England-based band performing popular covers of pop, country, rock, funk, and dance music. Rain date for this show is Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The last concert will be Thursday, Aug. 17 when 4EverFab, a Beatles tribute band, hits the stage.
Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the Indecisions, a Walpole teen rock band.
The final show will be Aug. 24 when Retro Politan plays. The female fronted dance band from the Boston area plays vintage 1950s and ‘60s rock. The concert was postponed from July 27 due to a rainout.
Mansfield
Concerts on the Common are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the South Common. The last one is Aug. 16 with country duo Jake and Jenny.
Norfolk
The regular weekly concerts held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill (the town common) have ended, but a special event remains.
On Aug. 26 at 4 p.m., there will be an End of Summer Blast, with food, a show featuring dogs catching Frisbees, and music.
Rehoboth
The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held Sundays at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44, unless rain, when they will be moved to Francis Farm. Misfit Toyz from Taunton, which plays rockin’ dance hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and today, perform this weekend from 5 to 8 p.m.
The rest of the schedule: Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Who Do’s; Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.
Wrentham
Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts are held at 6 p.m. Sundays on the common. This weekend’s show will feature singer-songwriter Tom Abbott of Wrentham. The final show will be Aug. 20, with The Inflatables.