ATTLEBORO -- The summer concert series in Capron Park kicks off Thursday night.
The free shows, held in the Newell Shelter, are scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sept. 12. Three concerts will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoons.
The concerts, featuring a number of musical genres, are sponsored by the Department of Parks and Forestry and made possible by the Samuel M. Stone Memorial Trust Fund and the Ernest H. Augat Fund.
Last year there were just five concerts because of the pandemic. This year, 11 shows are scheduled, partly using funds left over from last year.
The lineup includes: Thursday, July 8, Mike & Joe’s Big Band; July 15, Andy Solberg; July 22, Jumpin’ Juba; July 29, Notorious Jones; Aug. 5, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band; Aug. 12, The Swing Sounds; Aug. 19, The Corvairs; Sunday, Aug. 22, The Bare Bones Big Band; Aug. 26, Penny Outlaw; Sunday, Aug. 29, Vinyl Frontier; Sunday, Sept. 12, Throwback to the 60s.
