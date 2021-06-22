ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cut the number of concerts in the park last summer, but the difference will be made up this summer.
In 2020 there were just five. This year there will be 11, the most in recent memory.
Derek Corsi, superintendent of the Parks and Forestry Department, said unused cash from last year’s series will be spent this year instead.
Typically there are as many as eight summer concerts and that’s what was planned for last summer, but the virus caused three to be cancelled so they are being added to the eight for this year.
This year’s line up includes eight concerts on Thursday evenings and three on Sunday afternoons.
Corsi said he’s expecting big crowds for the concerts which will be held at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park and are free and open to the public.
“I’m expecting high attendance to all of these shows,” he said. “I believe people are itching to go out, have fun, and enjoy a little bit of normalcy.”
The concerts are paid for with money from the Samuel M. Stone Memorial Trust Fund and the Ernest H. Augut Fund.
The Thursday concerts will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the Sunday ones from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Here’s the lineup:
- Thursday, July 8 — Mike & Joe’s Big Band
- Thursday, July 15 — Andy Solberg
- Thursday, July 22 — Jumpin’ Juba
- Thursday, July 29 — Notorious Jones
- Thursday, Aug. 5 — Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band
- Thursday, Aug. 12 — The Swing Sounds
- Thursday, Aug. 19 — The Corvairs
- Sunday, Aug. 22 — The Bare Bones Big Band
- Thursday, Aug. 26 — Penny Outlaw
- Sunday, Aug. 29 — Vinyl Frontier
- Sunday, Sept.12 — Throwback to the 60s
Attendees should bring lawn chairs. More info: Terry Conti at 774-203-1865
