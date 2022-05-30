ATTLEBORO — The park department has announced a number of events to be held at Capron Park this summer.
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts in the Park will start on July 7 and be held every Thursday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. and running to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 1.
The concerts will take place in the Newell Shelter.
There will be two Sunday concerts interspersed with the Thursday events. Those will take place on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.
In addition to the annual concert series there will be a movie night and a picnic in the park. The movie night is Aug. 5 and is sponsored by Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
That event is free.
PG rated “Sandlot” will be screened at the Capron Park “Flats” starting at 8:15 p.m.
Picnic in the park is sponsored by PVD Food Truck Events and will feature a variety of food trucks on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The “Neo-Retro Band” will provide live music for the event.
Here’s the schedule for the concert series:
- July 7— Mike & Joe’s Big Band
- July 14— Penny Outlaw
- July 21— Kevin Herchen
- July 28— Edge of Dreams
- Aug. 4— Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band
- Aug. 11— Black & White
- Aug. 18—Matt York “Songs & Stories- The Highwaymen”
- Aug. 21—The Bare Bones Big Band (Sunday 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.)
- Aug. 25— Vinyl Frontier
- Aug. 28—The Neo-Retro Band (Sunday 4:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Picnic in the Park)
- Sept. 1— Grayson Ty