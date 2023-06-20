A rather cool late spring will be pushed aside by the arrival of summer, the season of vacations, enjoying the outdoors and fun in the sun.
The summer solstice, the day with the most daylight and shortest night the entire year, officially arrives at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The sun reaches its farthest north position relative to the stars then, marking the astronomical start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
The latter part of spring generally brought unseasonably cool temperatures.
June has also seen its share of rainy and cloudy weather, leading many to wonder when summer-like weather will arrive.
Those dreary days weren’t all due to clouds and rain.
Several days this month saw hazy skies, reduced visibility and a burning wood smell from wildfires in Canada.
A few of the days had air quality alerts issued, causing concern for those with health issues.
May
May turned out to be close to normal for temperatures but was quite sporadic when it came to rainfall.
A total of 5.64 inches of rain fell, which is well above the normal of about 4 inches for the month, Attleboro Water Department records show.
However, most of the rain came on two days, about 2 inches the first of the month and 2.6 inches toward the end of it.
Apart from those two days, there was no or little rain, leaving the month so dry area firefighters were regularly extinguishing mulch and brush fires.
Fire weather watches and Red Flag Warnings were issued on several days by the National Weather Service, advising no outdoor fires. Local fire departments also issued such advisories.
Besides the dry conditions, strong winds fueled the fires on several days.
As for temperatures in Attleboro during May, the average daily high was 70, which is 1 degree above usual. The highest temp was 86 at the end of the month.
The average daily low was 46, which is 2 degrees below normal. The lowest temp was 33 in the middle of the month, breaking the record for the day by 1 degree.
April
The month was mostly unusually dry and warmer than normal, city water department records show.
While April is known for rain, there was hardly any precipitation until the end of the month, when there were two days each with about an inch of rain.
Rainfall totaled 3.14 inches for a month that averages over 4 inches.
The average daily high temperature in April was 63, which is 5 degrees above normal, with the highest temp 93 April 14, which pulverized the record high for the date of 79 set in 2002. It also tied for the second hottest April day in water department records.
The previous day was also a record-breaker, coming in at 90 and breaking a 78-year-old record by 10 degrees. The day also fell into the Top 10 hottest April days in the books.
The average daily low temperature was 43, which is 4 degrees above average. The lowest temp was 25 near the start of April — one of four days of freezing or below.
More seasonably warmer weather is forecast later this week, though rain at times is possible the next several days in spots, meteorologists say.