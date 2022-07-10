Most area libraries are offering reading programs this summer, with most underway.
Here’s a rundown from community to community:
ATTLEBOROThe Attleboro Public Library’s summer reading program is free and for all ages.
Kids’ programs include a magician, family story time and take-home kits. Adults can participate in Book Bingo to win prizes from local restaurants.
To sign up, visit the library or attleborolibrary.org and click on the “Summer” tab on the main menu.
As is the case with other area libraries, APL is part of the “First Lady of the Commonwealth & Blades Summer Reading Challenge,” with a community goal to read for 6,000 minutes in order to be entered into a drawing for autographed Bruins memorabilia.
The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Attleboro Public Library, the Friends of Attleboro Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
NORTH ATTLEBORORegistration for Richards Memorial Library’s summer reading program runs through July 30.
The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to “read beyond the beaten path.”
Children ages 3 to 13 will receive signup goodies and then log their reading (or listening to reading) throughout the summer.
This year’s rewards for reading completion include free books, key chains, and raffle prizes donated by area businesses and organizations. Prize redemption ends Aug. 27.
For more information, visit www.rmlonline.org/.
FOXBOROBoyden Library’s summer reading program will run until Aug. 31.
The library will use iREAD’s theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Visit www.boydenlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the Youth Services Department at 508-543-1246.
The program is sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
MANSFIELDMansfield Public Library’s “Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program” is open to all ages.
Register at the library or visit mansfieldlibraryma.com for more information.
NORFOLK
Children 12 and under can register for the “Read and Bead” program and earn beads for minutes of reading.
Kids 10 through 18 and even adults can log their reading minutes through Beanstack and earn raffle tickets.
For more information or to sign up, visit norfolkpl.org/kids/kids-programs.
NORTON
The Norton Public Library has kicked off its summer reading program.
The program runs until Aug. 12 for ages up to 18.
There will be raffle prizes.
Register in the children’s room at the library.
For more information, contact youth services librarian Leah Labrecque at 508-286-2696 or leah@sailsinc.org.
PLAINVILLEThe library is offering its summer Read Beyond the Beaten Path program.
Ages 6 to 12 can participate in the library’s Read and Bead program while ages 5 and under can earn prizes through early literacy activities.
Continuing through Aug. 19, there will be weekly events and prizes at the library associated with the programs.
REHOBOTHBlanding Library through Sept. 3 has a Story Walk.
Walk the pages of the summer Story Walk around the library’s front garden and read author Mirra Ginsburg’s story “How the Sun Was Brought Back to the Sky,” with illustrations by Jose Aruego and Areane Dewey.
There are also storytimes and stories on the library lawn.
SEEKONKSeekonk Public Library’s “Teen Summer Library Challenge” takes place through Aug. 18.
The program is open to incoming sixth through 12th graders who have the opportunity to log reading minutes, complete challenges, participate in events and earn raffle tickets.
Register at seekonkpl.beanstack.com.
Following the summer reading theme “beyond the beaten path,” a walk is scheduled in Newman Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Meet at the entrance to the cemetery, located at the corner of Pawtucket and Newman avenues, across the street from the Newman Congregational Church, 100 Newman Ave., Rumford, RI. Librarian Michelle Gario will introduce this self-guided tour with assistance from the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission. The historical cemetery was within Seekonk prior to the separation of East Providence in 1862. Register at www.seekonkpl.org/events.
WRENTHAMFiske Public Library each year participates in the state’s summer reading program, and this year is no different.
Residents up to 18 can take part in the “Reading Beyond the Beaten Path” program, and there are prizes.
For a complete list of summer programs, visit fiskelib.org.