Summer school tries to prepare area students to 'hit the ground running' in September

Summer school. Once upon a time parents wielded it as a threat against the unmotivated. Schools conceived of it as a punishment for the under-achieving.
That time is long gone, and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic may give rise to something quite different.
Multiple semesters lost or disrupted since March 2020 — when the state shut down schools — have changed the purpose and perception of summer classes, probably for good.
This summer, hundreds of students in school districts around the area are attending academic programs during the annual summer break. For many of them, it’s not about making up for time lost during the pandemic (although some classes do focus on ‘restoring credits’ for those who failed to pass key courses.) And schools are going out of their way to make the experience one that doesn’t feel like a penalty.
Area educators say that these classes are intended to give students who need the boost a step up to the next academic year when most will be back in full-time, in-person classrooms.
No one interviewed for this article would claim that a few weeks in the summer can make up for the disruptions in learning over multiple semesters.
“We hope that this extra class time gives students the basic skills and foundation that they need to be successful and confident in their next grade,” Corrine Brems, curriculum coordinator in North Attleboro who is running the summer program at Community School, told The Sun Chronicle in an email. “For other students, this program is helping for re-entry back into school as some were remote learners all year.”
David Sawyer, superintendent of schools in Attleboro, says that while the months of disrupted learning have had an impact, not all students were affected in the same way and the summer programs are intended to help with those unique requirements.
“Our summer programs are an opportunity to address specific needs and improve readiness for the new academic year,” he said. “In this way, this summer is business as usual.”
But it’s not all rote learning. At the Community School program for younger students, Brems says, it’s more like a summer camp.
“As I walk through the classrooms every day for the past three weeks and talk with students and teachers, I get the same responses...’camp is so much fun, the program is going great, I can’t wait to come back tomorrow, etc.,’” she said.
A study released this month by the Harvard Graduate School of Education, showed a solid majority of parents believed their child’s academic and social development was harmed by the pandemic.
According to the Early Learning Study, 58% of surveyed parents reported that their child’s academic development had been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and 61% reported negative social-emotional impacts.
That may explain why, according to Brems and other educators, parents have been willing and even enthusiastic participants in the summer programs. Administrators said, though, some families declined when invited to participate, due either to vacation plans or the feeling that their kids just needed a break.
But, for the most part, they say, students seem to be happy to be back in classrooms with friends and interacting in person with teachers.
Kids who think they are missing out on summer fun or being penalized don’t skip down the corridors, as one little girl did on a warm Wednesday morning at Community School recently.
In April, when the state wanted schools reopened to full-time, in-person learning, the Gov. Charlie Baker also said he wanted to see “robust” summer programs that would offer “enhanced and expanded” summer school and recreational programs intended to bring kids up to speed.
That included more than $70 million in funding, including at least $25 million of federal money, that included a “full menu” of academic and recreational programs that school districts could offer.
That’s made a big difference for area school in hiring staff and acquiring new materials. In North Attleboro, for example, Brems says she wrote two grants, one for $50,000 and one for $100,000, some from non-government sources. (In addition to the classroom work, lunch and breakfast, North schools have partnered with the Hockomock YMCA to offer afternoon recreation programs as well.)
Michelle McKeon, assistant superintendent, told the North Attleboro School Committee earlier this month that 140 elementary students will be enrolled in reading and language arts programs for the summer. That will be along with nearly 100 middle school students in a four-week program, as well as a number of high school students that was still evolving at the time.
“We looked at students who would benefit from this program,” and then the schools reached out to them to get them enrolled, McKeon said.
Brems agrees North’s programs have seen a spike in interest. “We have parents and students begging us to get in this program,” she said. Class sizes have been kept small on purpose. “Our student to teacher ratio is very good.”
The programs vary town-to-town. Some districts offer five-day a week classes, some four and the number of weeks the programs are offered are variable as well. Nearly all are half-day sessions. Most districts are able to accommodate youngsters in summer programs in whatever air-conditioned spaces they have available.
In preparing for the summer programs, schools worked to identify students who would benefit, based on classroom performance, test scores, consultation with teachers and other factors and those students were invited to take part.
Attleboro’s summer credit recovery program offers students the opportunity to earn credits that they have lost.
“Despite the pandemic, we have not seen a substantial increase in the number of students enrolling this summer,” Colleen Nelson, an assistant principal at Attleboro High said in an email. “Trends from previous years, including the number of students, the types of courses students are taking, and the ages of kids needing credit recovery have remained fairly consistent.”
That program is offered in-person in the summer, but also online during the school year, so if students can’t attend in the summer they will have other opportunities during the year. “We used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to significantly reduce the cost for families.”
Principal John Nieratko at the Jordan/Jackson Elementary School in Mansfield says the school invited more students than usual to its summer achievement academy with 37 youngsters across three grade levels attending. In past years, he said, that number has been closer to the mid 20s. (That’s out of a total school enrollment of some 740 third- to fifth-graders.)
He echoed the sentiments of other area educators, who noted that getting the vast majority of students back in the classroom by April was important.
“In-person learning is what education is all about, it’s the heart and soul of what we do,” he said. And as others noted, the curriculum for the summer program is geared to preparation for what’s next, “so we can hit the ground running in September.”
Allison Mello, assistant superintendent in Foxboro, would agree that it’s not just about the academics.
“A lot of students need to be in a classroom with a teacher,” she said. “They needed socialization and missed seeing friends and teacher. When they came back, a lot were relieved.”
This summer, Mello said, the Foxboro schools can take advantage of the fact they never went to fully remote learning. Like most area districts, Foxboro schools adopted a hybrid system with students alternating online classes with in-person sessions.
Foxboro’s summer program — five half-days a week for elementary students — will have a heavy focus on math and literacy and, as with other schools, “it’s more about the continued momentum of learning,” Mello said.
The response in Foxboro has not been “as high as we’d hoped,” Mello said, but that will mean a good student-teacher ratio.
While instruction time is limited, school systems are trying to pack as much as they can through the weeks of summer.
In the three towns that make up the King Philip Regional School District — Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville — along with the regional school district, were awarded a grant to fund a “Summer Bridge” orientation program for students transitioning from the elementary schools to the middle school this year. The half-day program is being offered free to rising seventh grade students during the week of July 26 through, July 30, or Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, according to an email from Susan Gilson, assistant superintendent at the KP district.
In addition, she said, thanks to a grant, eligible rising eighth-graders through twelfth–graders through Aug. 5, can take part in KP High School programs in English, history, math and science courses, supported by KP high and middle school teachers. While the main focus is on credit recovery, “there are other opportunities for enrichment experiences in art, physical education, and a wellness program....” she wrote, adding, “Attendance has been great.”
Walking through the Community School in North Attleboro one recent morning, there was obviously serious learning going on. In one classroom, students were working on math problems with pencils and paper – a novelty for kids who have been glued to computer screens for much of the past 15 months.
But, Brems says, there’s fun as well. Each day starts with a camp song around an artificial campfire.
For teacher Kim Keane, who teaches science at North Attleboro Middle School during the regular school year, the program at Community is “phenomenal.”
“They are all hands on and all energetic,” she says of the students. “When they come in in the fall they are already in the groove.”
To her, “It’s a summer camp with an academic theme.”
While summer school may never be a substitute for vacation, it’s no longer a threat. Instead, for many students who may face challenges or harbor ambitions, it’s more of a promise.
