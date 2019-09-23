Autumn officially arrived Monday, but the weather the past few days has made it feel like it was the heart of summer.
On Monday, the thermometer peaked at 86 degrees — just 2 degrees off the record for the date set in 1970, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The high was registered at 2 p.m., and the thermometer was still reading in the low 80s late in the afternoon, a water department spokesman said.
It hit 84 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
And Friday the high temperature nearly reached 80, coming in at 79 degrees.
This time of year the average highs are in the low 70s.
It also has been fairly dry September, which is no surprise given the past week saw no rain at all.
Summer is going out in all its enjoyable glory, despite the days clearly getting shorter.
The astronomical change of seasons brings days and nights nearly equal in length in the Northern Hemisphere.
The sun rises due east and sets due west and stays up for 12 hours and down for 12 hours.
Temperatures in August were about normal, coming on the heels of a July that was one of the hottest on record.
The average daily high in August was 82, which compares to a normal 81, city water department records show. The highest temp was 92 on Aug. 19 during a hot spell that nearly became the third heat wave of the summer — three straight days of 90-degree weather.
With two heatwaves and many other sweltering days, July was a record breaker in spots.
The average daily high temperature for the month came in at 86 degrees. That compares to a typical July of 83, and only 12 other years had higher average daily temps.
The thermometer peaked at 95 degrees three days during the two heatwaves, one of those tying the record high for the date. One heatwave ran four days at the end of the month.
Boston had its hottest July on record, with an average temperature of nearly 79 degrees, and July was the third hottest on record for Providence, with an average temp of 76.6 degrees.
The lowest temp in Attleboro was 59, and just two other years in the past 80 years had higher such temperatures.
There was also no need for intensified outdoor water bans unlike other summers.
After a few months of unusually wet weather, August ended up with slightly below average rainfall — just under 4 inches. However, most of that rain fell on just three days.
July had above average rainfall — nearly an inch more than usual, and while June was near average, many days saw at least some rain.
