It may have felt like summer with the recent heat wave, but the new season officially sweeps in Sunday, and that is also Father’s Day.
The sun is set to rise Sunday at 5:15 a.m. and set at 7:45 p.m. for what is the longest day of the year and often called the summer solstice.
Weather forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-80s this weekend, with a chance of rain Saturday, and near 90 for the first full day of summer Monday, which should be bright and sunny. This past week was also full of pleasant weather with temps in the 70s and 80s.
The first heat wave of the year brought days of high humidity, heat advisories and feel-like temperature, known as the heat index, around 100 degrees for a few days.
A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90-degree or higher temps. The high temperatures for the four-day hot spell were 94 Sunday, June 6; 91 Monday, June 7; 93 Tuesday, June 8; and 90 Wednesday, June 9, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
As for a breakdown of the rest of spring, May was fairly wet and slightly warmer than normal.
The average daily high temperature was 70 degrees, which compares to a usual 69. The highest temp was 88 May 23. Rainfall ran 5.48 inches, which is well above the monthly average of 3.87 inches, and helped balance a rain deficit the previous two months.
April was warmer and dryer than usual, as just 3.29 inches of rain was recorded for that month that typically gets over 4 inches, water department records show.
The average daily high temperature was 60, which compares to a usual 58. The highest temp was 74.
Winter made a comeback one gusty day the middle of April, with snow showers and even some measurable snow. Attleboro saw flurries, and snow coated the ground of other area communities.
