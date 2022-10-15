To many New England natives, fall is the peak of the year. Apples are ripe, pumpkins are aglow and the roadsides and hills are ablaze with the color of our beloved sugar maples.
In fact, you may have noticed that those familiar fall sights are a bit early this year.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
Summer’s drought — which reached severe to extreme levels in Southeastern Massachusetts this year, according to the state — has jump-started some of autumn’s changes. But earlier may not be better.
A foliage expert warns that warmer temperatures may make for “brighter but briefer” fall colors with more extensive changes in the future.
A Foxboro farmer who traces her family’s land to a grant from King George II worries about the costs of feed for her dairy herd.
A beekeeper in Attleboro watched as thousands of worker bees died from the stress of the drought and heat and fears some of her hives may not survive the winter.
The leader of a volunteer group that monitors the health of the local watershed is concerned that if summer droughts persist, some local streams could wind up as “dead zones” with dire consequences for local water supplies.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System, Bristol County experienced the 45th driest August in the past 128 years, with rainfall 1.117 inches below normal. From January to August, rainfall this year was nearly 5 inches below normal, making it the 17th driest year in 128 years of record keeping.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported some of the lowest weekly averages of streamflow on record this year in many locations in the region. Most of the record lows occurred in mid-August and took place in southern New England.
“The drought is due to factors such as below normal precipitation and above average temperatures this summer,” USGS said in a press release on area drought conditions. “Water levels have since recovered into the normal range at many sites after significant rainfall during September and early October.”
Heavy rains over the past few weeks — first from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and this week from another tropical system — have helped reduce the deficit of moisture in the area, but the effects of the summer dry spell linger, in the soil and in the economy as well.
To many area residents that means wilted flower gardens, brown lawns and dusty cars after municipalities imposed some of the most stringent outdoor water use restrictions in recent memory. By early this month, most towns had eased or lifted those restrictions, but not before several communities, including Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville and North Attleboro had to issue boil water notices, some lasting several days, to residents after tests this summer revealed bacterial contamination in some samples.
Officials cited hot, dry conditions followed by occasional downpours as a factor in moving E.coli bacteria — carried in animal waste — into contact with wellfields. While contact with coliform bacteria in drinking water can cause gastric distress, there were no reports of illness related to the local contamination.
But to people whose very livelihoods depend on the weather — rain in sufficient quantities and temperatures that don’t range into extremes — the consequences of drought are not just an inconvenience.
Melanie Lameiras has been keeping bees on Bayberry Hill Road in Attleboro for about eight years. In that time she’s learned a thing or two about her “girls,” as she calls them.
“Every bee has a job,” she said.
Of the 60,000 to 75,000 bees per hive, 800 to 1,000 collect water to bring back to the hive, spraying it to keep it cool.
“Typically they drink from leaves or a pond,” she said. “They were desperate for water.”
The drought impacted the main tasks of the worker bees, producing food, as well. Lameiras, 55, says honey production was cut in half. Bees had to travel farther looking for pollen and nectar and the stress was deadly.
“Bees live about four weeks,” she said. “This cuts their life cycle by a week.”
Lameiras says typically bees reproduce enough to make a new hive and produce a new queen.
“I was not able to do any splits this year,” she said. “They were way too stressed.”
People rely on her A-Town Bees local honey, she says, during cold and flu season.
A medical devices sales representative by trade, Lameiras said many of her customers use it to ease allergy ills and cancer patients use it therapeutically.
Now she’s mainly concerned about keeping her 10 hives alive. In some cases, she wasn’t able to harvest honey because the bees need it for food during the winter. In other cases, she’ll have to supplement the bees’ diet. “Hopefully we can get them through the winter.”
Feeding the livestock is also a concern for Terri Lawton of Oake Knoll Farm in Foxboro, although hers are considerably larger. Lawton, whose family traces their ownership of the land back to the 1730s, says her herd of 25 Ayshire dairy cows actually like the drier weather.
“The biggest issue is feed,” said Lawton, who would only say she’s in her 40s. She added that some older neighbors tell her this is among the worst droughts they can recall. The family grows hay on conservation land in Foxboro.
“Usually, we can get three to four cuttings of hay,” Lawton said. “This year we have only gotten one.”
Lawton said that last year the farm was able to get 18 bales of hay from a single field on a second cutting. This year, “we didn’t get 10 on all the properties.”
The lack of rain and the rising price of fuel are a double blow, she said.
“We irrigate from a pond,” Lawton said, for pasture and produce. “It used to be $20 of gas would give us one inch of water. Now it’s $40 for an inch of water. You’re a little more hesitant to turn the pump on.”
She said they may have to go to New Hampshire for hay this winter.
Pumpkins
If there’s a bright spot in the drought picture, well, it’s orange. Pumpkins and other squash do well in drier weather, as long as they get just enough moisture to grow.
“They don’t like to get their feet wet,” Lawton said.
She gets hers from her brother-in-law’s farm in Bellingham. “We have a bumper crop of pumpkins and squash,” she said.
At Cook Valley Farm in Wrentham, the story is the same, according to Marilyn Cook. While some orchard keepers have had to irrigate their apple trees, the ones at Cook’s are old, with deep roots.
“We had to irrigate a lot of other crops,” Cook, 62, said.
She and her husband took over the farm in 1977.
“Some things did very well, apples, pumpkins and all the fall things,” she said.
At Briggs Nursery in North Attleboro, greenhouse manager Andrew Potter has noticed that home gardeners have reacted to the drought and watering restrictions.
“People are looking for drought-resistant plants, and deer and rabbit resistant plants, too,” he said.
While succulents handled the summer well, the more delicate herbs and annual plants need more attention. As an agricultural business, Briggs was exempt from watering bans.
Watering is a constant of the job, Potter, 30, said.
“We start watering at 7:30 or 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon,” he said. “It’s a full-time job.”
Potter, who’s been working at Briggs for about eight years, lives in Rehoboth, which doesn’t have town water. But, he said, “We had to be extremely diligent or our wells would run dry. That could be pretty drastic.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration last month announced that federal economic injury disaster loans were available for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and farms that suffered losses due to this summer’s drought.
James Lehner, communications and outreach coordinator director for the Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership, said it’s too early to see how many businesses might apply for the aid as farmers and others have been busy with their harvests. But, he notes, they have up to eight months to apply.
“It could make a huge difference,” he said.
Based at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, SEMAP, which is partially funded by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, covers Norfolk and Plymouth counties as well as Bristol, serving some 75 towns that are home to over 150 farms of all sizes.
Lehner said the drought only adds to the stress on local farms and farmers who are already dealing with pressures from development, the high price of land and the difficulties of making ends meet.
“This has been a particularly bad drought. It was so dry and hot for so long,” he said. “It just takes such a toll on people having to go out into the heat and humidity every day.”
SEMAP tries to advise agricultural businesses on how to prepare for a variety of conditions but adds, “These weather conditions play out over more than one season. Last summer was particularly wet, two years ago saw another dry spell. These patterns have a huge role in what the next season looks like.”
A diversity of crops will help, along with knowledge of the makeup and chemistry of the soil being tilled. He says farmers are talking to him about yields being down and the immediate stresses on the businesses, but they also have to look at the long term.
And while recent rains have eased drought conditions he said the long term impact on the soil and hydrology will have an effect on next year.
While he doesn’t know of farmers who have given up because of this year’s drought, he points out that it’s an aging population and some are looking to what they hope will be a comfortable retirement.
“If you don’t meet a threshold it’s hard to stick around,” he said. “That math is hard.”
Foliage
While it may not be considered a cash crop, fall foliage is vital to New England’s economy.
Jim Salge, who writes about foliage for Yankee Magazine, says that while isolating the effects are challenging, “drought tends to push things early,” and with the right combination of temperatures and sunshine, “it makes it brief and bright.” If the drought persists, “it will become brief and brown,” he said.
This year, foliage season in northern New England where it’s vital for tourism, “is already over,” Salge said. And megadroughts, such as those plaguing the Western states of the U.S., are changing the ecosystem. Locally, that could mean that the red maples that give much of the Northeast its color in the fall will decline, replaced by oak trees, meaning the palette will change from red and orange to yellow.
It’s more than just color at stake to Ben Cotes, however.
Cotes, president of the Fiends of the Ten Mile River, a volunteer environmental group, notes the river that gives the group its name and which winds its way from Plainville to Seekonk, “did retain its flow throughout the drought.” Although he adds, “it did get to the point we haven’t seen in 20 years.”
Of more concern, Cotes said, is the Seven Mile River, a tributary of the Ten Mile and a major source for Attleboro’s drinking water. The stream ran dry early during the drought and there was a deadly impact on wildlife, with dead fish on the dry riverbank and fish concentrated in small pools.
Recent downpours may have restored the flow, but they are not necessarily a sign of health.
“Particularly in areas where vegetation has been stripped away,” Cotes said, “thinking of North Attleboro where development goes to the riverbank in some places, there’s nothing absorbing the water and it will overflow its banks.”
Then there’s what the downpours carry into the river. “Everything off the streets, oil, anything, failed septic systems. You can expect to see the quality of the water go down,” Coates said. “It impacts the entire river down to Pawtucket.”
More droughts like this summer’s, and he’s convinced there will be more, will mean “we have an issue we do not even fathom.” He added, “We will see some serious issues with water supply.”
Rivers on the brink, like the Seven Mile, “will be a complete dead zone,” he said, adding that political leaders need to take the problem seriously.
“We have to start looking at solutions,” he said.