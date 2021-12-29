It’s a well-known phrase to New England Patriots fans, one that adorns apparel and rolls off the tongues of team members and supporters: “Do Your Job.”
Sun Chronicle correspondent Juliet Pennington said she was doing just that Sunday when she asked head coach Bill Belichick about his New Year’s resolution following a 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Pennington was writing a story for Monday about Patriot fans’ and players’ resolutions, an angle on which she’s focused several times for the paper during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“I have done this same story for The Sun Chronicle many times over the years during the holiday season,” she said. “Numerous players over the years have said they enjoy talking about non-football specific topics.”
In the parking lots before the game, one tailgating fan told her he would “send all the good energy” to the team so they could be successful and he could sleep better. And another resolved to eat healthier if the Pats won.
During the after-game press conference, Pennington asked the question of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who didn’t have a resolution to contribute, saying he was focused on winning games. He did, however, add, “I like the question, though.”
She also asked Belichick, who answered without a smile following a difficult divisional loss that knocked the team out of first place in the AFC East. “No, not right now,” he said, but added, “maybe next week.”
While Pennington said she was aware the timing was less than ideal, she had a job to do and this was the only opportunity she had to ask the question — after a long pause in game-related questions when she thought the Q&A with Belichick might wrap up.
“The way we, as reporters, gather information has changed greatly due to COVID protocols,” she said. “In years past, after a game, in addition to at-the-podium press conferences, we had access to the locker room, where we could freely ask questions of players at their respective lockers. Because of the nature of the stories I write — those of the feature variety — I wouldn’t usually ask my questions when players were at the podium, but rather individually in the locker room. I know that most reporters are there to cover the on-field action, so out of respect for them and their time, I withheld my ‘lighter-subject’ questions until the end of press conferences, or saved them for individual chats with players.
“I have been writing these stories about the Patriots for more than 30 years and while asking a light question of Belichick after a loss was questioned by some, it was, in the end, just a function of me, on assignment with a deadline to meet, doing my job — a phrase with which the Patriots and their fans are quite familiar. Nothing more; nothing less. There wasn’t another opportunity, in another setting, in which to interview him on game day. If there had been, I would have preferred to do it one-on-one.”
Since Sunday night, the question has drawn national attention from Sports Illustrated to the New York Post and Fox News. The Boston Globe’s Joan Vennochi discussed it in a column praising Pennington’s bravery. However, debate over the question’s validity has raged on social media with people from all over the world weighing in, showing both support for and negativity toward it and Pennington.
“What’s really unfortunate is some of the nastiness that followed on social media about her asking the question,” said Craig Borges, The Sun Chronicle’s executive editor and general manager. “There is this ‘how dare you!’ attitude by some of the other members of the press. Really? It’s a press conference. No, it didn’t involve the game. So what. Bill Belichick didn’t have an issue with it, and he wouldn’t be one to hold back if he had.”
One person’s thoughts and New Year’s resolution — former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s — have held more sway than most.
“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss,” he told a reporter who asked him about Pennington’s question. “That’s what I want for the new year.”
Pennington is no journalism novice. A former Sun Chronicle staff writer who continues to contribute to the publication, her primary freelance outlet is The Boston Globe. She also writes for national and regional magazines, including People magazine, VegNews and New England Living.
Borges said she has decades of experience as a reporter and is comfortable questioning government officials as well as sports and entertainment personalities for short stories and long features.
But she didn’t anticipate the wider response to what she thought was just a simple question about goals — one that she’ll likely follow Belichick’s advice and ask again following this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — and was reluctant to speak out about the matter.
“One of the first rules of journalism is that you don’t want to become a part of the story on which you’re working,” she said. “But when elements of the reporting process are misunderstood by some, it warrants an explanation.”
And as for continuing to do her job amid the hubbub of the past few days, she said, “Hey, there are worse things than being called brave and courageous by Tom Brady.”
