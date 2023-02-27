The Sun Chronicle will no longer publish the “Dilbert” comic strip, effective immediately.
Readers will notice a blank space on Page A6 of today’s Sun Chronicle. That blank space will remain for the entire month of March as a reminder of the racism that pervades our society daily.
Racist comments made by Scott Adams, the strip’s creator, were appalling to say the least. Adams, in a YouTube rant, called Black people a “hate group.” See story, Page B4
The Sun Chronicle will not provide a platform for a racist. As Cleveland Plain Dealer editor Chris Quinn said so succinctly, “this was not a difficult decision.”
— Craig Borges, executive editor