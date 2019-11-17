The Sun Chronicle's award-winning coverage of North Attleboro is about to get even better.
The newspaper has joined forces with North Attleborough Community Television in an effort to bring the town's residents more comprehensive coverage of government, sports and community events.
Readers of The Sun Chronicle will soon be seeing bylines from North TV staffers in the newspaper, digital edition and on thesunchronicle.com.
The stories will include links to North TV's minute-by-minute coverage of events such as government meetings and community events.
"We look forward with collaborating with North TV to bring even greater coverage of the town to its residents," said Craig Borges, executive editor of The Sun Chronicle. "Both The Sun Chronicle and North TV have a solid reputation for extensive and accurate coverage of the town and combining forces can only make it a better experience for residents."
Peter Gay, executive director of North TV, agreed.
"The North TV staff is excited about the opportunity to partner with The Sun Chronicle and share our work with the paper's readers," he said. "These are challenging times for local cable stations and newspapers and I view it as a win-win to partner with The Sun Chronicle. It's a unique collaboration between two award-winning organizations that will benefit our viewers and the paper's readers."
