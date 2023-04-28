Mansfield Safety Complex
Monday was officially move in day for the Mansfield Fire Dept. into their new department on East Street. The new safety complex houses the police and fire departments. The police will move into their section of the complex in the fall. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on October 12.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD -- A bicyclist was seriously injured in an accident with a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastman Street and Autumn Lane, police said.