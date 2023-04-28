MANSFIELD -- A bicyclist was seriously injured in an accident with a vehicle Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastman Street and Autumn Lane, police said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- A bicyclist was seriously injured in an accident with a vehicle Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastman Street and Autumn Lane, police said.
The bicyclist, Mark Stockwell, 58, of North Attleboro, and the chief photographer for The Sun Chronicle, was taken to the hospital with several injuries.
Stockwell suffered some broken ribs and possible concussion, among other injuries.
Traffic Officer David Kinahan was investigating the incident.
Drivers were advised to expect delays around the time of the accident.
Stockwell, who has received many photography awards over the years, has worked at The Sun Chronicle since the 1980s.
He is an avid bicyclist and has participated in the PanMass Challenge cyclist fundraising event for several years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.