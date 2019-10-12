The Sun Chronicle has been named Distinguished Newspaper of the Year for its Weekend edition.
The honor was announced Thursday by the New England Newspaper and Press Association during an awards ceremony at the AC Hotel Marriott in Worcester.
It is the second year in a row The Sun Chronicle has won in the competition.
Last year, its Weekend Edition was named Newspaper of the Year. This year, that award went to the MetroWest Daily News in Framingham.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized as one of the best newspapers in New England once again,” said Craig Borges, The Sun Chronicle’s executive editor. “The Sun Chronicle is committed to local journalism and we strive to provide fair, accurate and in-depth coverage of Attleboro, North Attleboro and the surrounding area every day.
“I’m extremely proud of the staff here at the newspaper and the work they do to bring readers a quality, award-winning product.”
The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend edition was launched in 2018.
