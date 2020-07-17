DIGHTON — The first traditional graduation for area high schools during the coronavirus pandemic is set for Sunday at Bristol County Agricultural High School.
The in-person graduation for the Class of 2020 is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on the baseball field of the school, located off Center Street. The commencement will move to the afternoon if there is morning rain.
“This will be a really special day for our students as we will likely be one of the first schools in the state to have an in-person graduation based on the governor’s directives,” school admissions coordinator Colleen Cronin said. “This is also the very first time Bristol Aggie will be hosting an outdoor graduation right here on campus.”
The state issued special guidelines for high school graduations, allowing them to be held outdoors starting July 19.
Because of social distancing restrictions, each student was only given four tickets for relatives and friends, and properly spaced seating will be provided.
Because of ongoing building construction on school grounds, parking is limited and guests are urged to carpool and arrive early.
After graduation, there will be a Graduation Driving Celebration.
The Bristol Aggie baseball field is often referred to as the “Crown Jewel” of Dighton.
“It’s a spectacular backdrop for photos and is the pride and joy of our Landscape Design and Contracting students,” Cronin said.
“We are excited to provide the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on site, which has never been done before,” Assistant Superintendent/Principal Kevin Braga said.
Several other area high schools will be holding outdoor graduations later this month and in August.
Many of them have also held drive-thru and virtual graduations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.